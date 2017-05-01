× Greensboro man arrested for allegedly robbing same bank for 3rd time

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A Greensboro man was arrested Monday after allegedly robbing the same bank for a third time.

Devaughn Damar Jones, 36, was taken in to police custody at approximately 1 p.m. after police identified him as the subject in a bank robbery, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

At about 10 a.m., employees of the Bank of America at 1616 E. Bessemer Ave. told police that a man entered the business, passed a robbery note to a teller and threatened that he had a gun.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the robber left in a taxi.

Officers identified the suspect as Jones from video images.

Police tracked Jones, who has no permanent address, to the Budget Inn at 512 Farragut St. He was taken in to custody without incident, and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Jones was also arrested in 2010 and 2013 for robbing the same bank.

Jones is currently confined without bond.