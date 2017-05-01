× Greensboro gas station robbed overnight

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro gas station was robbed early Monday morning, according to a press release.

Police went to the Kangaroo Express at 3302 S. Holden Road around 3:18 a.m. in reference to a robbery. Upon arrival, officers learned a man entered the business and said he had a gun, but never showed one.

He left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.