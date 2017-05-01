‘Dear Jesus, please let this baby breathe’: Man rescues infant stuck in vehicle after tornadoes

CANTON, Texas — A man captured footage of an amazing rescue Saturday afternoon after tornadoes pounded Texas and left a father, toddler and infant stuck in a vehicle surrounded by fast-moving water, WFAA reports.

After tornadoes hit over the weekend, Tom Mitchell wanted to do something to help. Not knowing what to do, Mitchell jumped into his vehicle and began searching. That’s when he discovered an overturned truck with several people stuck inside.

Knowing he wasn’t strong enough to assist, Mitchell pulled out his phone and began filming the rescue.

At the scene, around five or six people were in the water, trying to pry open doors and windows — doing anything they can to free the family.

After a while, a man was able to free baby, who was then limp.

That’s when Mitchell put his phone up and began attempting CPR.

“This baby is gonna die if we don’t start CPR fast,” he told WFAA. “Having a negative feeling coming over me. This baby may not make it, this baby may not make it. No reaction, nothing is happening.”

While Mitchell performed CPR, a woman began praying over him.

“Dear Jesus, please let this baby breathe.” she prayed. “Dear Jesus, please let this baby breathe. Well, the first prayer she said I felt a response in that child.”

Thankfully, the group was able to resuscitate the baby and toddler. A local hospital said Sunday that the toddler is doing much better and is in stable condition.

WFAA uploaded raw footage of the rescue to Facebook on Sunday: