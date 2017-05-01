Dallas firefighter shot while responding to call; shooter on the loose

DALLAS — A gunman shot a member of the Dallas Fire-Rescue Department Monday, according to a tweet from the city’s police department.

We have PIO headed to the scene, we can confirm one member of Dallas Fire Rescue has been shot and transported to a local hospital. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) May 1, 2017

Officers were pinned down, according to a tweet from the Dallas Police Association, the union representing local officers.

Officers were closing roads near the intersection of Dolphin Street and Interstate 30, calling the area an “active scene” as of about 12:45 p.m. local time (1:45 p.m. ET).

The shooting occurred at Dallas Fire-Rescue’s Dodd J. Miller Training Center, local affiliates reported. The center is located about a quarter-mile south of Interstate 30.

The City of Dallas released a statement on the incident Monday afternoon:

Today at approximately 11:31 a.m., there was a shooting call in the 3200 block of Reynolds Street where a Dallas Fire-Rescue EMT Unit was struck and an EMT paramedic was injured. This occurred in the vicinity near the Dolphin Road Fire Training Academy. The paramedic was transported to Baylor Hospital and is undergoing surgery. Dallas Police and Dallas Fire Rescue are collaborating on this issue. This remains an active scene and we will provide additional information as it becomes available.

STATEMENT from City of Dallas on firefighter who was shot. pic.twitter.com/FSGFj2Pv1L — Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) May 1, 2017

There are several streets closed in the area of Dolphin and I-30. Please avoid the area as this remains an active scene. pic.twitter.com/L0gsxCgsUU — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) May 1, 2017

There is another active shooter in Dallas. This time a fireman has been shot, and officers are pinned down by gunfire. Please pray! — Dallas Police Assoc (@DPA_PoliceAssoc) May 1, 2017