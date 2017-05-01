× Bill Cosby says he is completely blind

In a recent interview with the National Newspaper Publishers Association, the 79-year-old said he woke up about two years ago and told his wife, “I can’t see.”

Doctors later told him nothing could be done to restore his sight.

“When he would perform, we’d draw a wide straight yellow line from backstage to the chair on the stage and he’d rehearse the walk, hours before the show,” his longtime publicist, Andrew Wyatt, revealed told NNPA.

Cosby’s revelation comes less than one month before jury selection is scheduled to begin for his June criminal sexual assault trial in Pennsylvania, USA Today reports. He faces criminal charges of sexually assaulting a Temple University employee.

Cosby is best known for his role in “The Cosby Show.”