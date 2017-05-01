Beloved dog believed stolen returned to Greensboro woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Lynnie Stacks finally has her baby back home.

“It's like my child has been returned,” Stacks said.

On March 16, Stacks says someone stole her English Bulldog named Professor from her backyard.

She found part of her fence was missing and a pole was pushed back.

“I kept looking everywhere and no Professor,” she said.

She reported it to police but kept looking on her own every day.

“I would drive in the neighborhood, looking into people's backyards,” she said.

She put up flyers, posted on Craigslist and Facebook.

“I couldn't sleep,” she said. “It was just nerve-wracking.”

For six weeks, she heard nothing.

“Wondering every single night, every single minute of the day, where are you? What's being done to you? Are you missing us? That's horrible,” she said.

On Sunday, she got an anonymous email from someone on Craigslist.

"'Is this him?' That's all it said," Stacks said.

The anonymous email had pictures of the dog and the name of the person who had him.

Stacks used it to track them down then gave the information to police.

Stacks says a Thomasville couple had the dog but had no idea he was stolen.

The couple is working with police and even brought the dog to Stacks’ home on Monday.

“They were innocent by all means,” Stacks said. “They were victims too.”

Stacks spoke with the couple who drove to her home early Monday morning to bring the dog back.

“We'll be friends for life because they brought my baby home,” she said. "It's an overwhelming joy."