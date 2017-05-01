× 1 dead, 3 injured in stabbing at University of Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead and three others were taken to the hospital after a stabbing attack on the University of Texas campus Monday, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

University police said they have a suspect in custody, the newspaper reports.

At 1:46 p.m., emergency crews responded to the reported stabbing near Gregory Gym.

EMS told the Statesman the people taken to the hospital have potentially serious injuries.

No names have been released.

University police told the Statesman that the public is not in any immediate threat.