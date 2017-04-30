× Police identify suspect wanted for allegedly shooting at Burlington police officer who pulled him over

BURLINGTON, N.C. – Authorities are looking for a man accused of shooting at a Burlington police officer who pulled him over.

Andrey Norrell Mclaughlin, 25, of Yanceyville, has been identified as the suspect, Burlington police said in a press release.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on a 2000 Kia Sephia at North Ireland and Sellars streets for an expired tag shortly before 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police said the driver got out and ran off during the stop. An officer began to chase him and during the chase, the suspect allegedly shot at the officer multiple times.

Police said the officer did not return fire and was not injured.

Warrants have been issued on Mclaughlin for attempted first-degree murder, assault with a firearm upon a police officer and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts can call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500 or anonymously contact Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100. Callers may be eligible for a reward.