North Carolina military father acts as pitcher to surprise kids at minor league baseball game

ZEBULON, N.C. – A North Carolina military father acted as a baseball pitcher to surprise his children at a minor league baseball game.

The Carolina Mudcats Baseball Club posted the touching moment to Facebook last week and the post has since been shared more than 26,000 times.

“We were honored to help Seymour Johnson AFB Technical Sergeant Lance Daigle surprise his kids with a special first pitch as he returned from deployment today,” the post read.

The video shows Daigle’s children pitching on the field as part of a promotional event they had believed they won.

Both children pitched the ball to their father, who later revealed who he was after removing his catcher’s helmet.