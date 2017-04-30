× North Carolina kindergarten teacher faces charge of assaulting a child

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A North Carolina kindergarten teacher faces a charge of assaulting a child.

WBTV reported that Teresa Jackson, 55, is accused of grabbing the child by the wrist and pushing a book into the child’s chest.

It allegedly happened at Aristotle Preparatory Academy in Charlotte on Monday morning.

The suspect was arrested Friday and faces a misdemeanor charge of assault on a child under the age of 12.

Other details about the alleged assault have not been released.