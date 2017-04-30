Man robs Holiday Inn Express in Mebane by walking in and demanding money without a weapon

MEBANE, N.C. – Police are looking for a man who robbed a hotel in Mebane without a weapon on Saturday night.

Officers were called to the Holiday Inn Express at 149 Spring Forest Drive shortly before 9:30 p.m. in reference to the incident.

The suspect entered the hotel and told the clerk to open the cash drawer and demanded money, Mebane police said in a press release.

No weapon was displayed and nobody was hurt, according to police.

Police said the suspect then left out the front door and ran to his vehicle in the parking lot, described as a silver 2010 or newer model 4-door Chevrolet Malibu.

Mebane police have provided surveillance images of the suspect, described as a heavy-set black male wearing dark jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt and prescription-style glasses.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information can call Mebane police at (919) 563-9031 or the Alamance County CrimeStoppers at (336) 229-7100.