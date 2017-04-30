× Man drowns while swimming in North Carolina lake with his girlfriend

NEW HILL, N.C. — A man drowned in a North Carolina lake on Sunday as he was swimming with his girlfriend.

WRAL reported that it happened at Jordan Lake in Chatham County as the couple was swimming while fully clothed.

Bystanders were able to save the woman, but the man ended up drowning, according to WRAL. Crews from multiple counties responded to the scene.

The identity of the victim has not been released, but authorities described him as being in his 20s.