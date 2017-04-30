Man charged with murder in death of man found dead at Burlington apartment on Saturday

BURLINGTON, N.C. – Police have arrested a man accused of killing another man at the victim’s apartment in Burlington.

Darrell Kennan Clark, 53, of Graham, faces charges in connection to the death of 67-year-old Daniel Lee Paul, Burlington police said in a press release.

Paul was found dead at his apartment at Spencer Brown Thomas Homes on Sellars Street on Saturday.

Officers were called to 431 Sellars St. at 12:13 p.m. after getting a call about a medical check. Paul was found unconscious on his living room floor.

Police believe the victim was killed sometime Saturday morning and was either stabbed or hit with a blunt object multiple times.

Clark faces charges of first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was jailed in Alamance County without bond and has court planned for Monday.