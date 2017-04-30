× High Point city councilman convicted of driving while impaired in Greensboro

HIGH POINT, N.C. – A High Point city councilman has been convicted of driving while impaired after being stopped at a checkpoint last month.

The High Point Enterprise reported that Jason Ewing was found with blood alcohol content of 0.11 after being stopped by an officer in Greensboro. That’s slightly higher than the legal state limit of 0.08.

Ewing said he believes he had three beers while attending a concert in downtown Greensboro.

A court-ordered substance abuse assessment shows no indication of an alcohol problem.

He must serve 24 hours of community service and will be on unsupervised probation for 12 months. For now, Ewing will be allowed to drive for work-related purposes only.