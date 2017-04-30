× Fort Bragg-based paratrooper killed when an IED detonates during patrol outside Mosul

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – A Fort Bragg-based paratrooper was killed in Iraq when an improvised explosive device detonated during a patrol outside Mosul.

1st Lieutenant Weston C. Lee, 25, of Bluffton, Georgia, was an infantry officer assigned to 1st Battalion, 325th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division.

“1st Lieutenant Wes Lee was an extraordinary young man and officer. He was exactly the type of leader that our Paratroopers deserve,” Col. Pat Work, commander of 2nd Brigade Combat Team, said in a prepared statement. “Our sincere condolences and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Lt. Lee joined the Army in March 2015 and was deployed to Iraq in December 2016.

He had several awards and decorations and was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart, and the Meritorious Service Medal.