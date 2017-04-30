× 6-month-old girl dies; North Carolina parents charged with child abuse could now face murder charges

SHELBY, N.C. – A North Carolina baby girl that had been severely abused has died in the hospital and her parents could now face murder charges.

WBTV reported that Steven Glenn Dean and Morgan Lyndsay Conn, both 34, had already been facing child abuse charges in connection to the incident.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office was called March 24 to Carolinas Medical Center to investigate what doctors believed to be a case of child abuse, according to investigators.

A search warrant was obtained for the suspects’ home in Shelby and the suspects were arrested and charged with felony child abuse.

The child, identified by family as Khloe Alice Dean, had been in critical condition at Levine Children’s Hospital, but she died on Friday. She was six months.

Khloe Dean had suffered broken bones and severe brain trauma and was on life support for more than a month, according to a GoFundMe page dedicated to the victim.

The couple had been in jail under $150,000 bonds for the child abuse charges. They have court planned on Monday and could possibly face murder charges.