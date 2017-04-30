× 16-year-old girl accused of stabbing 17-year-old girl, pouring bleach on her face at NC park

HOPE MILLS, N.C. — A teenage girl is accused of stabbing another teenage girl and throwing bleach on her face at a community park in North Carolina.

The Fayetteville Observer reported that it happened Saturday at Hope Mills Municipal Park in Hope Mills.

Iyana Peterson, 16, faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and misdemeanor simple assault.

The paper reported that the teenager knew the 17-year-old victim was going to the park, so she went there to attack her.

The victim suffered a 9-inch stab wound across her chest with a knife and also had a container of bleach thrown on her face, the paper reported.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Her current condition has not been released.

The suspect was arrested later that day and released under a written promise to appear and put in the custody of an adult. A motive has not been released.