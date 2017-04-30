× Man taken into custody after overnight chase that started in Guilford, ended in Rockingham Co.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – One man was taken into custody after an overnight car chase with law enforcement that started in Guilford County and ended in Rockingham County.

Michael Wayne Hyler, 54, of Summerfield, faces charges of felony speeding to elude. He had been wanted for breaking and entering charges.

Authorities said the chase started on Hwy. 150 near Spencer Dickson Road in Guilford County at 2:40 a.m. and ended at about 3:20 a.m.

Officers took the driver into custody on US 29 North near Mayfield Road in Rockingham County, according to Highway Patrol dispatch.

Highway Patrol troopers and deputies from Guilford, Alamance, Caswell and Rockingham counties were involved in the chase.

The suspect was the only person in his vehicle. He has been jailed in Rockingham County. Nobody was injured.

Other details were not immediately available.