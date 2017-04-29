× Woman bitten by shark while swimming off the South Carolina coast

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. – A woman swimming off the coast of South Carolina was bitten by a shark, but not seriously injured, according to WCIV.

The incident happened as a 36-year-old woman was swimming Saturday at Folly Beach. The shark bit her on her left foot, leaving a bite about five inches in diameter.

The victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and minimal blood loss, according to WCIV.

The incident marks the first recorded shark bite this year at Folly Beach.