Winston-Salem woman gets up to 16 years for forcing 12-year-old girl into prostitution

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman was sentenced to a maximum of 16 years in prison on charges she forced a 12-year-old girl into a life of prostitution. The girl was raped by men, became pregnant at 14 and ended up getting an abortion and contracting a sexually-transmitted disease, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

Flora Riano Gonzalez, 39, was sentenced by Forsyth Superior Court Judge Richard Gottlieb on Friday to a total minimum of 11 years and 10 months and a maximum of 16 years and six months. Gonzalez was convicted Thursday of sexual servitude and two counts of felony child abuse involving prostitution and sexual acts. A Forsyth County jury found her not guilty of human trafficking. When she is released from prison, Gonzalez will have to register as a sex offender for 30 years.

“This is an incredibly egregious offense,” Assistant District Attorney Kia Chavious said Friday in Forsyth Superior Court. “(Gonzalez) put (the girl) in harm’s way time and time again for financial gain. She was treated by all these men like a piece of property.”

The girl was first sexually abused when she was 12 at a coin-operated laundry operated by Armando Graciano, who raped her and then took her to other men who raped her in exchange for money, Chavious said in closing arguments Thursday. Gonzalez approached the girl about prostitution in 2011 and took her to apartment complexes, motels and other places where the girl had sex with men for money, according to Chavious and testimony during the trial, which started last week.

