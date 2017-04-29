× Starbucks replaces old location in Greensboro with new one, adds drive-through, additional seating, bigger patio

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Starbucks has reopened a store at 2945 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

The free-standing, state-of-the-art store at Battleground Village, which is anchored by Earth Fare, replaces an older store which was demolished.

“The former Starbucks location was very dated and without a drive-through. This new location is unique to the greater Greensboro area as well as to the Southeast. There are only one or two of these prototype stores in the region and the drive-through will serve as a great advantage to Starbucks customers in the area,” said Brett Horowitz, asset manager of Branch Properties, which purchased Battleground Village in 2014.

Angela Underwood, district manager for Starbucks, said the new store also offers more seating and a larger patio.

The new “concept store” offers a new, more contemporary look with clean lines, large windows, subway tile and chrome taps that dispense nitro cold brew.

Read full story: The Greensboro News & Record