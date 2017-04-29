× South Carolina woman faces charges of kidnapping, armed robbery and property damage

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. – A South Carolina woman has been arrested on charged of kidnapping, armed robbery and property damage.

The Charlotte Observer reported that 24-year-old Morgan Joyce Varn was jailed in Lancaster County on Friday without bond.

Varn was taken into custody after she and an armed man allegedly robbed a 25-year-old on Monday night, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

The pair is accused of robbing cash and a cellphone from the victim. Varn and 23-year-old Mikael Robinson were later arrested at a home.

Authorities searched the home and recovered a stolen pistol, ammunition and a “substantial amount” of cash, according to deputies.

Robinson also faces armed robbery and kidnapping charges, and also possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a stolen pistol.