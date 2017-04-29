Shannen Doherty says her cancer is in remission

Shannen Doherty’s cancer is in remission.

The 46-year-old actress shared her news on Instagram.

She posted that it was good news but the next five years are crucial because of possible reoccurrence.

“What does remission mean? I heard that word and have no idea how to react. Good news? YES. Overwhelming. YES. Now more waiting,” she wrote.

Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015 and has documented her battle on her Instagram page.

Doherty is best known for her roles as Heather Duke in “Heathers,” Brenda Walsh in “Beverly Hills, 90210” and as Prue Halliwell in “Charmed.”

Her fellow “Beverly Hills, 90210” cast members paid tribute to Doherty in Chicago while she was unable to take place in a reunion because she was undergoing treatment.

Cast mate Jennie Garth praised Doherty on Instagram by sharing a picture, calling her the “strongest lady I’ve ever known.”