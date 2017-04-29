Shannen Doherty says her cancer is in remission

Moments. They happen. Today was and is a moment. What does remission mean? I heard that word and have no idea how to react. Good news? YES. Overwhelming. YES. Now more waiting. As every single one of my fellow cancer family knows, the next five years is crucial. Reoccurrences happen all the time. Many of you have shared that very story with me. So with a heart that is certainly lighter, I wait. In the meantime, decisions. Reconstruction which is several surgeries. Decision on taking a pill for the next five years that comes with its own set of problems and side effects. I am blessed, I know that. But for now…. remission. I'm going to just breathe. #cancerslayer
Shannen Doherty’s cancer is in remission.
The 46-year-old actress shared her news on Instagram.
She posted that it was good news but the next five years are crucial because of possible reoccurrence.
Have I mentioned how much I hate needles? This was prep for today's petscan. I don't care how much a person has been poked and prodded, it never gets easier. @kurtiswarienko tells me I have a high threshold for pain but I don't see it that way. Here's the thing…. even with positive results, it's the next five years that determine so much. So, let's see how today turns out and then day by day. Live life to the fullest. Cherish every second. Love fiercely. And thank God for every second. I'll keep you all posted and thank you for your positive energy and prayers. 💕 and yes…. that is a puff ball on top of my head. Just happy it's growing!!
“What does remission mean? I heard that word and have no idea how to react. Good news? YES. Overwhelming. YES. Now more waiting,” she wrote.
Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015 and has documented her battle on her Instagram page.
Doherty is best known for her roles as Heather Duke in “Heathers,” Brenda Walsh in “Beverly Hills, 90210” and as Prue Halliwell in “Charmed.”
Her fellow “Beverly Hills, 90210” cast members paid tribute to Doherty in Chicago while she was unable to take place in a reunion because she was undergoing treatment.
Cast mate Jennie Garth praised Doherty on Instagram by sharing a picture, calling her the “strongest lady I’ve ever known.”
to my soul sister @theshando strongest lady i've ever known. then and now. i used to be threatened by your spirit, now i'm in awe of it. you've taught me a lot about speaking my mind and not being afraid of my power. i'm so grateful that young me got to be friends with you. but especially "old" me! the best is yet to come on this crazy journey!! love you! #fightlikeagirl #fightlikebrenda #aries