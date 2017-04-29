× Police looking for suspect accused of robbing Burlington business at gunpoint

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a business in Burlington at gunpoint early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the incident shortly after midnight at the Ocean Blue at 2445 N. Church St. Police said the suspect robbed the business of an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect was described as a black male, wearing grey or dark colored sweat pants, a grey hooded sweatshirt, gloves and a black ski mask over his face. Police said he had a black semi-automatic handgun.

The suspect left the business and got into a waiting white or grey older model four door sedan, Burlington police said in a press release. The vehicle left traveling toward Haw River on US 70.

There were two women and a man in the business at the time of the crime, but nobody was hurt.

Anyone with any information can call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500, call anonymously at Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637. Callers may be eligible for a possible reward.