Police looking for man accused of shooting at Burlington police officer after getting pulled over

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are looking for a man accused of shooting at a Burlington police officer after a traffic stop early Saturday morning.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on a 2000 Kia Sephia at North Ireland and Sellars streets for an expired tag shortly before 1:30 a.m.

During the traffic stop, the driver got out and ran off, Burlington police said in a press release.

An officer began to chase him and during the chase, the suspect allegedly shot at the officer multiple times.

Police said the officer did not return fire and was not injured.

The suspect has been described as a black male, 5’9” to 6’2”, 25-30 years old, with dreadlocks and wearing a white T-shirt with a red hat. He was last seen running on North Ireland Street near North Main Street.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information can call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500, anonymously call the Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637. A reward is possible.