Police investigate homicide of man killed at Burlington apartment

BURLINGTON, N.C. – Burlington police are investigating a homicide at the Thomas Homes apartment complex on Sellars Street.

The victim has been identified as 67-year-old Daniel Lee Paul. Police said someone killed him in his apartment sometime Saturday morning. He was found unconscious on his living room floor.

Officers were called to the housing complex at 431 Sellars St. at 12:13 p.m. after getting a call about a medical check.

Police said the victim was either stabbed or hit with a blunt object and the death appears to be suspicious.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information can call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500 or Alamance Countywide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.