× North Carolina mom gives birth to new boy in gas station parking lot

CHINA GROVE, N.C. – A North Carolina mother gave birth to a boy in the parking lot of a gas station with the help of 911 emergency responders.

WBTV reported that the couple was on their way to Carolinas Medical Center-Northeast on Friday morning, but had to make an emergency stop at Sandy’s One Stop in China Grove.

The unnamed couple ended up giving birth to a brand new baby in the parking lot of the business. Luckily, a fire department was across the street.

The mother’s boyfriend’s mom was on the phone with a 911 telecommunicator who guided the couple through the birth.

“The woman was giving birth,” said Chief Mike Zimmerman of the Bostian Heights Fire Department, across from the convenience store. “The front passenger seat of the car was the delivery room.”