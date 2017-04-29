× Mom pulls gun on barber when son’s haircut takes too long, ‘I got two clips. I’ll pop you!’

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Police in Ohio are looking for a mother accused of pulling a gun on a barber because her son’s haircut was taking too long.

WJW reported that it happened earlier this month at a barber shop in Cleveland.

Authorities said the victim was cutting the boy’s hair and his mother became upset with how long the haircut was taking.

She then allegedly pulled a gun from her purse and said, “I got two clips. I’ll pop you.”

The victim finished the cut and the suspect left with her two children.

Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County has released surveillance images of the suspect, who authorities are now working to identify.