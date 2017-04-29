× Mark Binker, respected North Carolina political journalist, dies at 43

RALEIGH, N.C. – Mark Binker, a respected and well-known North Carolina political journalist, died unexpectedly Saturday morning, according to WRAL. He was 43.

Binker worked as WRAL’s multimedia investigative reporter, got his start at the Greensboro News & Record and most recently worked for the political newsletter the Insider, where his columns were published state-wide.

“Binker was a reporter’s reporter,” wrote WRAL. “His reporting was thorough, deep and fair, and he never lost sight of the human stories behind the political machinations. He was dogged, irascible, funny and kind, always ready to take on an intern or help a young reporter find his or her way.”

Governor Roy Cooper, Senator Thom Tillis, Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger and John Robinson, the former editor of the News & Record, all commented on Binker’s passing.

“(A) great journalist and an even better human being. My prayers are with his family,” Tillis said on Twitter.

Cooper described Binker as “an outstanding journalist who uniquely understood complex issues and explained to viewers and readers why they should care.”

“He never ducked asking tough questions, or stopped digging for more,” Cooper said on Facebook. “His death leaves a huge hole in the press corps, and our hearts go out to his family.”

Shocked to hear about the passing of @binker, a great journalist and an even better human being. My prayers are with his family. #ncpol — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) April 29, 2017