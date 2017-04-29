× Community mourning after founder of Skippy’s Hot Dogs in Winston-Salem dies

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem restaurant community is mourning the loss of Mike Rothman, the founder of Skippy’s Hot Dogs, who died Friday morning after a yearlong battle with brain cancer. He was 54, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

“Mike was a hard-working entrepreneur who was passionate about his pretzels,” said his friend and local restaurateur Will Kingery.

Rothman’s father, Edward Rothman, said his son died at Hospice of Central Pennsylvania, where he was admitted Wednesday.

Rothman abruptly closed Skippy’s, 624 W. Fourth St., in February 2016 after learning he had brain cancer.

Rothman moved back to his hometown of Harrisburg, Pa., later last year for treatment and rehabilitation. His cancer had recently made an aggressive return.

Skippy’s was known in the community for Rothman’s homemade soft pretzels and hot-dog pretzel buns.

