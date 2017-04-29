× 12-year-old NC boy accidentally shot while playing with gun with 11-year-old girl

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A 12-year-old North Carolina boy was accidentally shot and injured while he was playing with a gun with an 11-year-old girl.

WRAL reported that it happened at a home in Fuquay-Varina on Friday night as the two children were playing with the gun.

Authorities did not say where or how the boy was shot, but his injury has been described as non-life-threatening, according to WTVD.

The boy was taken to WakeMed to be treated and the girl was driven to another location in Holly Springs.

The girl and the boy were related, but authorities have not said how, according to WRAL.

There is no word on how the children obtained the gun or where the parents were.