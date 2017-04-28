× Winston-Salem woman convicted of forcing 12-year-old girl into prostitution

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman was convicted Thursday of forcing a 12-year-old girl into prostitution, resulting in the girl being raped by adult men over two years, getting pregnant and contracting a sexually-transmitted disease.

Twelve Forsyth County jurors found Flora Riano Gonzalez, 39, of the 1800 block of East 25th Street, guilty of sexual servitude, felony child abuse involving prostitution and felony child abuse involving sexual acts. Judge Richard Gottlieb of Forsyth Superior Court has scheduled a sentencing hearing for 10 a.m. Friday.

Gonzalez was found not guilty of human trafficking.

The trial started on April 19 and there was no dispute that the girl, now 18, was sexually assaulted numerous times over a two-year period. The dispute was over whether Gonzalez had forced the girl into prostitution.

