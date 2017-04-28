× Winston-Salem man charged with breaking into multiple businesses

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man faces several charges after police say he broke into local businesses.

Jose Ivan Chaulizant, 33, is charged with 10 counts of felony breaking and entering, eight counts of larceny after breaking and entering, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of firearm by convicted felon, carrying a concealed handgun and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

The break-ins happened between April 7 and April 27 at 11 different businesses, according to the release.

Chaulizant was placed in the Forsyth County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.

Anyone with additional information regarding Chaulizant or the break-ins is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.