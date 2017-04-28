Suspected drunken driver hits 5 kids getting off school bus

POINCIANA, Fla. — A Florida man was arrested after deputies say he hit five kids when they got off a school bus Thursday afternoon because he was drunk, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

John Camfield, 48, is charged with two counts DUI with serious bodily injury, two counts leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury, two counts leaving the scene of a crash with bodily injury, three counts DUI with injury, property damage, and reckless driving, WFTS reports. After hitting the children, he left the scene and struck another car before being arrested by an off-duty deputy.

Deputies say at least two kids are in critical condition. The students were between the ages of 12 and 15 years old.

The school bus had already left the scene and was not involved in the crash.

#BREAKING UPDATE | Impaired driver arrested identified as John Camfield of Davenport. Students are 12-15YOhttps://t.co/5tuOb00IUH pic.twitter.com/8G5u4uo57F — ABC Action News (@abcactionnews) April 28, 2017