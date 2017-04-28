× Rowan County man accused of raping juvenile in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Rowan County man faces multiple charges, including statutory rape, in Davidson County.

Alex Keith Kerttu, 20, of Salisbury, is charged with two counts of statutory rape, two counts of statutory sex offenses and two counts of indecent liberties with a minor, according to a news release from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Jan. 19, Davidson County Sheriff’s Office investigators received a report regarding sex offenses involving a juvenile female and a 20-year-old male. The sex offenses happened in Thomasville, according to the release.

The victim was interviewed and Kerttu was identified as the suspect. Warrants for his arrest were obtained on Thursday and he was taken into custody with the assistance of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Kerttu was issued a $250,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Lexington District Court on June 1.