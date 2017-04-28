Officers give warm shower, makeover to homeless man ‘down on his luck’

ROME, N.Y. — A New York police department’s act of kindness towards a homeless man has garnered thousands of shares on Facebook.

Police in Rome, New York took to Facebook Tuesday morning to describe their encounter with a man named Bobby, who was “down on his luck” and wanted a haircut and warm shower.

“This morning we provided Bobby with a haircut, a shave, a shower and a whole new wardrobe of donated clothing,” police wrote in the post. “Bobby left looking like a whole new person and couldn’t thank us enough.”

Social media users praised the department for its kind-hearted efforts.

“Truly an example of what police work should be,” Adam Lawson wrote. “Not a resident but very proud. Well done.”

Others simply thanked officers for “being good and true.”

“Hey, Rome PD, Thank you for being good and true, compassionate and caring! Thank you! Thank You All,” Andrea Nolan wrote.

The post has more than 21,000 likes and 9,000 shares.