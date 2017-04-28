North Carolina cheerleading coach accused of sex crimes with 13-year-old girl

CONCORD, N.C. — The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested a cheerleading coach accused of sex crimes with children connected to the team, according to WSOC.

Grant Taylor, 19, worked for Impact One North in Concord but is no longer employed there.

He was charged with two counts if first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Warrants obtained by WSOC show his accuser was a 13-year-old at the cheer facility where he coached. The documents allege that crimes started at the Concord cheer facility and suggest that the 13-year-old female accuser was stalked and then sexually abused by Taylor between March of last year and April of this year.