NCDOT closing Bryan Boulevard through June

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Some drivers may need to take the long way home to and from work for the next two months.

The NC Department of Transportation is closing Bryan Boulevard near the Old Oak Ridge Road interchange at midnight Saturday.

DOT is closing the road so they can make the final connection to future Interstate 73. Once complete, all the traffic will go through there.

While they work, through-traffic will need to take a detour going south around the airport.

Chris Deholl lives at a housing complex near Bryan Boulevard. He drives down the street every day. Now, he’ll have to take the detour.

“It’s much much more inconvenient,” Deholl said. “Even going to my doctor, I could go down Market [Street] but that would be a 10 or 15 minute detour at least.”

The only people not impacted by the project are those going to the airport. PTI exits to the airport will remain open in both directions.

“Access to the airport does not change at all for anybody in the Triad,” said Kevin Baker, the executive director of Piedmont Triad Airport Authority. Baker says people leaving the airport going west will need to take the detour around the airport to get to the other side.

Bryan Boulevard is closing right after the airport exit going east and past Old Oak Ridge going west.

Bojan Cvijetic is the project manager for DOT. He says connecting the interstate will be a positive change long-term.

“It will help ease the traffic on N.C. 68, which we all know is one of the busiest roads in Guilford County,” Cvijetic said. “It will improve the everyday safety of the public traveling on N.C. 68 because they will be able to use the new road and it will also create possible new jobs, with the market being able to come in and use the new highway.”

Until the project is complete, Cvijetic is asking drivers to be patient.

“Stay alert watch for the signs,” Cvijetic said. “Just follow the detour and everything should go smoothly”

Bryan Boulevard is expected to remain closed until the end of June.