In Friday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses the market under Donald Trump's first 100 days in office, Amazon's earnings, American's average credit card debt and more.
Market after Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office, average credit card debt and more
-
Money Matters: Donald Trump’s budget proposal, Wendy’s self-ordering kiosk and more
-
Trump budget concerns, mortgage rates increase and more
-
Money Matters: Small business in NC, market reaction to Trump’s speech and more
-
Money Matters: Greensboro business development, Stock Market numbers and more
-
Money Matters: New Amazon technology, Arby’s data breach and more
-
-
Money Matters: Lowe’s cutting jobs, UPS drone delivery service and more
-
NC’s jobless rate increases in January, credit report changes and more
-
Winston-Salem housing market, Payless ShoeSource to file for bankruptcy and more
-
Job reports, stock markets after Syria strike and more
-
Money Matters with Jane King
-
-
Starbucks adding jobs, health care stocks and more
-
HondaJet making first appearance in China
-
Money Matters with Jane King: Jobs report, Lowe’s and more