Greensboro police investigating homicide

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Thursday night, according to a press release.

A man arrived at Moses Cone Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound around 9:20 p.m. The man, identified as Quahoun Trotter, was pronounced dead a short time later.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide. It is Greensboro’s 11th homicide so far this year.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.