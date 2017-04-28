× Longtime Triad radio personality Wes Jones dies at 68

Longtime radio personality Wes Jones has passed away after having surgery earlier this evening.

Jones was a fixture on the airwaves of multiple local stations for years.

His most successful position came when he teamed up with Willie Edwards to form the area’s first two-man morning team in 1977 at WRQK 98.7 in Greensboro. They were on that station for 10 years before moving their show to WKOQ in Lexington in 1986.

Jones also worked at local stations WMAG, WMFR, WIST and WLXN.

Jones was 68 years old.