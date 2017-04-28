‘It’s sickening’: Cat found with arrow in head euthanized

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — A cat was found Wednesday with an arrow in its head and another object through its neck, WSVN reports.

The cat was found under a dumpster in Florida and was euthanized because of the severity of its injuries.

“I hear, ‘meow, meow,’ so, over here, right here,” Giorgio said. “You see – look, look – you see the blood right here, right there. He had an arrow in the head.”

Animal Abuse: X-ray shows arrow through cat's head @MiamiBeachPD are looking for those responsible. Live report at 5 @wsvn pic.twitter.com/ghYyNpDG2F — Jessica Holly (@JhollyW) April 27, 2017

The arrow went in behind one of the cat’s eyes and exited through its mouth.

“This is the most horrendous crime I’ve ever seen committed on an animal in those nine years,” said animal rescuer Simone Anderson told WSVN. “It’s sickening, and whoever did this is a psychopath and a threat to the community,”

Whoever committed the crime will be charged with animal cruelty, police say.

The Miami Police Department posted heartbreaking photos of the cat on Twitter Wednesday evening.

Warning: Tweet contains graphic images

Help us locate those responsible for injuring this cat in an alleyway. He was euthanized due to his injuries. Call https://t.co/rYWIrW8nIR pic.twitter.com/L87mrD7Coh — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) April 26, 2017