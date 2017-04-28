× ‘I felt pain and then saw blood’: Man shot while walking down Asheboro street

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A 26-year-old man was shot while walking down the street in Asheboro Thursday night, according to a press release.

Randolph Health said the man came into the Emergency Room around 10:38 p.m. He was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, identified as Randolph Somerville, was walking near East Presnell Street when he was shot.

“While walking near East Presnell Street, I felt pain and then saw blood and called a ride to go to the hospital,” he said.

He was taken from Randolph Hospital to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment.

Police currently have no suspect information.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Lorie Johnson at (336) 626-1300 ext. 312.