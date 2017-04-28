Huge Confederate battle flag installed along North Carolina interstate

GODWIN, N.C. — There’s a growing concern about a Confederate battle flag flying along I-95 in Cumberland County. It’s located near Wade and Godwin at exit 61.

It’s been the talk of the town for two days. The Sons of Confederate Veterans raised the flag on Wednesday as part of a memorial honoring civil war hero Theophilus Hunter Holmes. The group says the flag is on a 90-foot pole and measures 20 feet by 30 feet.

One resident stopped to view the flag after four of his friends called to tell him about it. He was elated and says the flag is a part of his heritage.

While some see it as a symbol of heritage, others say it’s concerning as many groups have used it to promote hate rhetoric.

Read more on this story: WTVD