Greensboro teacher starts club to support out-of-the-ordinary animals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Dogs and cats are the most common pets in local rescues, but did you know there are exotic animals also needing forever homes? They can be tough to place because few people know how to handle, care and socialize reptiles, marsupials, and birds.

Tara Culbertson is one very creative teacher who has designed a program for her classroom that also helps with socializing her foster pets. You can visit the school Facebook page here.

People considering adoption for an exotic species will want to know about all the special needs their new pet may have.

Red Dog Farm can offer plenty of resources and education if you are interested.