GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Greensboro Symphony is celebrating "Star Wars" this weekend by holding "The Symphony Strikes Back."

The concert will feature music from several sci-fi films, including "Star Wars," "The Twilight Zone" and "2001 A Space Odyssey."

The "Symphony Strikes Back" begins at 8 p.m. Saturday at Westover Church on Muirs Chapel Road. Tickets are between $34 to $46 -- students get in for $12.