Greensboro business owners get creative to market to customers during construction

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Kerrie Orrell's business has been on the corner of North Eugene and West Smith streets for 14 years now.

Recently, construction moved Orrell to make a video letting customers know about where to park while sitting on top of one of the tractors.

As of Friday night, the video had more than 6,000 views.

She and her social media manager coordinated and decided to shoot the video Thursday with drone aerial shots.

“We need to make this fun, make this an opportunity. Everything in life is an opportunity if you chose it. So I’m lucky that I chose it but it doesn’t make it less easy or stressful,” Orrell said.

The salon owner said she’s had customer already cancel appointments due to the construction and lack of parking.

“I have a lot of older clients and I had a lady today trip trying to cross the barriers,” Orrell.

Select Cycle is located next door and is seeing a financial impact as well. Owner John Hill said their most profitable month of the year is always April before the summertime and this year the sales are suffering.

“The older a customer is the less likely they are to endure the travel and the detour and the zigs and the zags and find their way here,” Hill said. “We're paying interest on a million dollars worth of product, it’ll be dated, it will be old, we'll have to discount it and its quite the financial impact. Then you have employees that are paid commission."

The City of Greensboro sent this statement in response to the construction affecting small businesses:

"The Eugene Street stormwater improvement project is necessary to replace aging infrastructure and improve drainage along Eugene Street.

The City has diligently been working with the affected business owners prior to construction to provide parking, public information and accommodations whenever possible. These efforts will continue throughout the duration of the construction project. The City regrets the inconvenience this project is causing."