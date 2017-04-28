× Former Randolph County teacher accused of sexual contact with students

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A former Randolph County teacher is accused of sexual contact with his students, according to a news release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Jarret Adam Elliott is charged with one count of sexual battery.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office received a criminal complaint from a student enrolled at Southwestern Randolph High School.

The complaint alleged that a teacher had sexual contact with his students while at the school, according to the release.

“A joint investigation was launched by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and the Randolph County School System,” the release said. “The result of the investigation found that the complaint was valid and that criminal charges were appropriate.”

Elliott submitted his resignation during the investigation and is no longer employed with Randolph County Schools, the release said.

Elliott was issued a $5,000 unsecured bond. He is not currently in custody and is awaiting trial.

Randolph County Schools released the following statement Friday afternoon:

“Jarret Elliott is a former employee of the Randolph County School System, as of April 26, 2017. He was hired by the Randolph County School System on August 1, 2004. This is a confidential personnel matter.”

Prior to his resignation, Elliott was an animal science teacher, FFA adviser and girl’s basketball coach.