Disabled man crawls out of store after worker takes away electric cart

MASON CITY, Iowa — A disabled Iowa man took to Facebook after he was forced to crawl out of a store because he was told he couldn’t use an electric cart to get to his car, KIMT reports.

Shane Zahn was shopping at Mills Fleet Farm on Monday when he was stopped by a store employee and told he couldn’t take the wheelchair out of the store.

Zahn posted about the experience on Facebook Monday evening.

The post read, “Went to Fleet Farm today to do some shopping. Paid for all my items and went to leave, was told I couldn’t use the wheelchair to go to the car. Returned all my items and had to walk out on my hands and knees. Just trying to make people aware of how Fleet Farm treats handicapped customers.”

Zahn had his son record the moment so that he had proof of what happened.

The CEO of Mills Fleet Farm released a statement, saying the worker misjudged the situation.

“We have policies and guidelines, primarily for the protection of our customers in terms of incidents that may happen when using electric carts in our parking lots, but in no way will we ever have a policy or treat our customers and deny them access to the carts as it appears in this situation,” said Wayne Sales, chief operation officer with Mills Fleet Farm.

Zahn is missing his right foot and typically brings his own wheelchair. On Monday, a worker brought him an electric cart when he was dropped off at the store.

The post has more than 134,000 shares and 43,000 likes.