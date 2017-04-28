Burlington Animal Services to start ‘Paw it Forward’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- As the weather starts to warm up outside, it also starts getting busy inside Burlington Animal Services.

"We're gearing up to seeing a lot more puppies and kittens and unwanted pets," said Jessica Arias, director of Burlington Animal Services.

Arias says often times the animals are in poor medical or physical condition when they're brought in.

"We receive animals that have medical conditions or may be have been hit by a car or trauma of some sort," she said.

About 200 animals are adopted from the shelter every month.

But Arias says basic medical care to get them adoption-ready, like spay and neutering, vaccinations and screenings, gets expensive.

On average, basic medical care costs about $100 per animal.

"Those expenses can add up,” she said.

From May 13 to 20, the shelter is trying out a new program called "Paw It Forward."

"This is something new we're trying just to see how it goes," Arias said.

Adoption fees for dogs and cats will be waived in exchange for a donation to the shelter's medical care fund.

“Funding that we use to buy medical supplies, antibiotics," Arias said.

The shelter’s program coordinator, Laura Michel, came up with the idea.

"We want to always be able to provide the very best care that we possibly can," Michel said.

A cool idea Arias says will help with medical costs and fulfill the shelter’s bigger goal.

"The better off we are and the more pets we can end up helping," Arias said.